Shooting Woes Doom BYU Basketball in Loss to Texas Tech
On Tuesday evening, Kevin Young and the BYU basketball program hosted Texas Tech in a critical game on the conference slate. The Cougars and the Red Raiders battled from start to finish, with neither team leading by more than five points until the final minute of the game. It was Texas Tech that outlasted BYU down the stretch, taking home a 67-72 victory.
Shooting woes doomed the Cougars on Tuesday night. BYU shot just 22% from the three-point line, going 5/23 from deep. The free throw line was the difference in the game for BYU. The Cougars made just 12/23 free throws.
BYU outscored Texas Tech by 10 points in the paint, but it didn't matter. Texas Tech outscored BYU by 15 points from the three-point line.
Texas Tech took the game over in the final five minutes. The Red Raiders went into an isolation offense featuring Darri Williams. Williams was nearly unstoppable down the stretch, as BYU didn't have a defender that could stop him one-on-one.
On the opposite end, BYU didn't have a player that could take over the game and counter was Texas Tech was doing on the opposite end of the court.
BYU big man Fousseyni Traore led the Cougars with 14 points. Egor Demin and Mawot Mag were the only other BYU players to score in double figures, scoring 12 points and 11 points, respecitively.
Mag was a bright spot in the loss to Texas Tech. Mag made an impact on both ends of the floor. Besides his 11 points, he also added 5 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal. It's safe to expect to see more of Mag - he has made the most of his opportunities.