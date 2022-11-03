Six Takeaways from the BYU Basketball Exhibition Game

The BYU men's basketball team tipped off the 2022-2023 basketball season with an exhibition game against Ottawa. The Cougars played fast and scored 109 points in the process. Here are six takeaways from BYU's 109-69 win over Ottawa.

1. Ball movement

BYU's ball movement stood out most against Ottawa. Regardless of the rotations on the floor, BYU moved the ball well and created a lot of open shots. The Cougars had 29 assists on 44 team field goals, an assist rate of 66%.

There were various possessions where BYU passed up good shots for great shots. The ball movement was the main reason for BYU's three-point shooting success. As a team, BYU shot 48% from three.

2. Length on defense

BYU has a few players with great length, especially at wing. The Cougars' length was a big reason why they racked up 16 steals on the night.

BYU wants to play fast. The easiest way to play fast is to play off turnovers. If BYU can use its length to create havoc on defense, it has the potential to play a fast and exciting brand of basketball.

3. Spencer Johnson took advantage of his opportunity

Spencer Johnson is in his third year at BYU. In those three years, he has primarily been a role player coming off the bench. Johson started his first game in a BYU uniform on Wednesday night and he took full advantage of it. Johnson ended with 16 points on 6/9 shooting, and he added 6 steals

4. Rudi Williams is as advertised

Transfer point guard Rudi Williams arrived at BYU with high expectations. The veteran guard looked as good as advertised against Ottawa. He was extremely efficient and he had command of the offense. Williams finished with 15 points on 5/6 shooting in 23 minutes. He also had a team-high six assists.

5. Young shooters

Since Mark Pope took over as BYU's head coach, he has prioritized shooting on the recruiting trail. BYU has four true freshman on scholarship, and all four of them can flat-out shoot. The young sharpshooters showed off their shooting prowess against Ottawa. Those four true freshman shot a combined 4/7 from three.

6. Dallin Hall's vision

Dallin Hall was a highly-touted recruit before he left to serve his mission. Hall's court presence and vision stood out against Ottawa.

Hall finished with 10 points and 4 assists. He led the Cougars in points produced (points + assisted baskets) per minute.

Follow us for future coverage:

Facebook - @CougsDaily

Twitter - @Cougs_Daily and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @cougs_daily