Cougs Daily

Snow College Transfer Max Triplett Commits to BYU Basketball

Casey Lundquist

Feb 20, 2024; Provo, Utah, USA; Baylor Bears center Yves Missi (21) shoots a foul shot against the Brigham Young Cougars during the second half at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 20, 2024; Provo, Utah, USA; Baylor Bears center Yves Missi (21) shoots a foul shot against the Brigham Young Cougars during the second half at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports / Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

On Friday, Snow College transfer Max Triplett committed to Kevin Young and the BYU basketball program. Triplett was a second-team all-conference selection last season after averaging 14 points per game. His commitment was not announed by BYU as a signing, meaning that he will join the program as a walk-on. BYU still has two more scholarships to fill for next season.

Triplett provides some much-needed size and depth for the BYU frontcourt. In a pinch, Triplett could come off the bench and provide some minutes as needed. As of this writing, BYU's only two bigs on the roster are Keba Keita and Fousseyni Traore.

Triplett was a former standout at Weber High School in norther Utah. During his time at Snow, he was also a standout in the classroom. He was named to the 2022-2023 Academic All-Conference team.

Published
Casey Lundquist

CASEY LUNDQUIST

Casey Lundquist is the publisher and lead editor of Cougs Daily. He has covered BYU athletics for the last four years. During that time, he has published over 2,000 stories that have reached more than three million people.

Home/Basketball