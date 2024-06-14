Snow College Transfer Max Triplett Commits to BYU Basketball
On Friday, Snow College transfer Max Triplett committed to Kevin Young and the BYU basketball program. Triplett was a second-team all-conference selection last season after averaging 14 points per game. His commitment was not announed by BYU as a signing, meaning that he will join the program as a walk-on. BYU still has two more scholarships to fill for next season.
Triplett provides some much-needed size and depth for the BYU frontcourt. In a pinch, Triplett could come off the bench and provide some minutes as needed. As of this writing, BYU's only two bigs on the roster are Keba Keita and Fousseyni Traore.
Triplett was a former standout at Weber High School in norther Utah. During his time at Snow, he was also a standout in the classroom. He was named to the 2022-2023 Academic All-Conference team.