Starting BYU Basketball Center Keba Keita Confirms Return for Next Season
On Saturday, BYU starting center Keba Keita announced his plans to return to BYU for his final season of elibility. "Never said I was out so let's run it back Cougar Nation," Keita wrote on social media. Keita, a junior, has played one season at BYU after transferring from Utah.
Keita got better and better as the season progressed. He was a major part of BYU's surge at the end of the season. He finished the season averaging 7.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game. Keita is one of the most athletic bigs to ever come through BYU. He also made one of the best defensive plays in BYU history in an overtime win over Iowa State.
Getting Keita officially back in the fold is an important step towards building another NCAA Tournament roster in Provo. Keita is the first starter from 2024-2025 to announce his return for next season.
Now that Keita is locked in, BYU awaits the professional decisions of fellow BYU starters Richie Saunders and Egor Demin. Getting those two back for one more year, along with welcoming the nation's top recruit in AJ Dybansta, would be a preseason top 25 roster.
BYU is also turning to the transfer portal to elevate this team to greater heights than they reached last season. The next few months are critical for Kevin Young and his staff in what is Young's first full offseason as BYU's head coach.