The BYU Basketball Game Against Kansas Has Sold Out
On Saturday night, BYU beat Kansas State 80-65 in front of a sellout crowd. It was the first sellout of the season for BYU. On Sunday, BYU announced that Tuesday night's matchup against Kansas has already sold out.
BYU vs Kansas is arguably the biggest game of the year so far for BYU. A win would move BYU out of the "Last Four In" category and into the first-round bye category in the projected NCAA Tournament field. A loss would put BYU firmly back on the bubble ahead of a challenging road game at Arizona.
This will be the first time BYU has hosted Kansas in the Marriott Center. When BYU fans learned about BYU joining the Big 12, the basketball conversation centered around the opportunities to host schools like Kansas in the Marriott Center.
For years, BYU struggled to get big-name brands to travel to Provo in basketball. Thanks to the Big 12, BYU gets to host multiple brand names every season.
The last week was absolutely critical for BYU. After suffering a blowout loss at Cincinnati, BYU was .500 in conference play and about to face a tough team on the road in West Virginia. That win over the Mountaineers was perhaps the turning point of the season.