The College Basketball Game Will Make its Return

Casey Lundquist

BYU basketball star Richie Saunders
BYU basketball star Richie Saunders / BYU Photo
The college basketball video game is coming back, EA Sports announced on Monday. BYU basketball, which is on the rise nationally, will have the opportunity to be in the game. This will be the first time EA has released a college basketball video game since 2009.

Kevin Young and the BYU basketball program are coming off a run to the Sweet 16 and are a preseason top 10 team for the upcoming season. BYU has the chance to be a national powerhouse in the game.

