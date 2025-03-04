The Winner of BYU-Iowa State Will Have the Inside Track to a Double Bye in Big 12 Tournament
On Tuesday night, no. 23 BYU basketball travels to Ames to take on no. 10 Iowa State. It's the biggest game of the season thus far for first-year head coach Kevin Young. The Cougars and the Cyclones are currently tied for fourth place in the Big 12 standings. The winner of BYU-Iowa State will have an inside track to a top-four seed in the Big 12 tournament.
In almost every scenario, a win over Iowa State would get BYU a top-four seed in the Big 12 tournament regardless of the outcomes of the BYU-Utah game on Saturday.
The same is true for Iowa State. All of the likely scenarios would grant Iowa State a top-four seed if they beat BYU on Tuesday night.
A top four seed in the Big 12 tournament is a big advantage. The top four seeds get double byes to the quarterfinals. Teams seeded 5-8 get first-round byes.
At this point, BYU and Iowa State are guaranteed no worse than the 5-seed. Unless either Arizona or Texas Tech lose a game and open the door to the 3-seed, BYU and Iowa State are on a crash course to play each other twice over the next two weeks.
If BYU and Iowa State are in the four and five seeds, they could face each other in the quarterfinals assuming they survive the second round.