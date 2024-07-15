Three BYU Basketball Players Named to NABC Academic Honors Court
In this story:
On Monday, the BYU basketball program was recognized as one of the recipients of the NABC Team Academic Excellence Awards. The team finished with a team GPA of 3.0 or higher last season, the program announced. BYU was one of three Big 12 programs recognized.
The NABC Honors Court includes junior, senior and graduate student men’s basketball players who finished the 2023-24 year with a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher. Three BYU players were named to the NABC Honors Court: Fousseyni Traore, Trevin Knell, and Trey Stewart.
All three of Traore, Knell, and Stewart will be back in Provo playing for new coach Kevin Young next season.
Published