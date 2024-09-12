Three Keys to BYU Basketball Turning an A+ Offseason Into a Winning Season
BYU basketball fans have had plenty of reasons to cheer this summer. The arrival of Kevin Young as head coach set off a wave of energy that hasn’t been seen for a long time. Young’s moves in the offseason—from keeping key players on board to recruiting top talent and building a new coaching staff—have been nothing short of miraculous. BYU’s offseason grade? A well-earned "A+".
But as the upcoming season gets closer, we know that the real challenge is still ahead. It’s one thing to win the offseason; it’s another to win in the Big 12, one of college basketball’s most competitive conferences. The task for Kevin Young and his team is to translate all that offseason success into points on the scoreboard and numbers in the win column.
Here’s our take on the three things that BYU basketball needs to do well to make a deep tournament run in March.
Build Team Chemistry
Kevin Young brought in a diverse mix of returning veterans, recruits, and transfers. He was able to keep several important players, including Dallin Hall and Richie Saunders, who had entered the transfer portal. This gives the Cougars plenty of talent, but now they have to make it work together. A roster with so many new faces means that developing a strong team bond quickly is important.
Young’s NBA background, where managing egos is critical, could be the difference-maker here. He’ll need to get players to buy into their roles, trust each other, and come together around a common goal.
Find Offensive Consistency
BYU’s roster has no shortage of offensive firepower. Players like Egor Demin and Kanon Catchings have shown they can fill up the stat sheet, while veterans like Dallin Hall and Richie Saunders bring experience and consistent work ethic. But to compete at a high level in the Big 12, as evidenced by last season's inconsistencies, BYU will need more than just flashes of offense—they’ll need consistent production night in and night out.
Young’s challenge will be to find a system that maximizes his players' strengths while minimizing their weaknesses. This could mean mixing and matching lineups until he finds the right combinations or adjusting the offensive strategy to exploit matchups. The key is to keep defenses guessing and ensure that no matter who’s on the floor, BYU has multiple scoring options. Consistency will keep the Cougars in games, and it will be the difference between wins and losses in a such a competitive conference.
Develop Big 12 Physicality
The Big 12 is a bruiser’s league. Physicality isn’t just an asset; it’s a requirement. For BYU to make its mark in its new conference home, they need to toughen up—fast. The additions of players like Mawot Mag and Keba Keita bring much-needed grit and defensive intensity to the roster, but the entire team needs to embrace a tougher, more physical style of play.
The Cougars will face teams that won’t back down, and BYU can’t afford to be outmuscled or intimidated. They need to develop the kind of resilience and grit that has become the hallmark of successful Big 12 teams like Houston and Iowa State.
Turning Hype Into Hoops
Kevin Young has set the stage with an incredible offseason, but now it’s about executing on the court. Preseason games and early non-conference matchups will provide a glimpse into how quickly this team can come together. This season is an opportunity to redefine BYU basketball and show that the Cougars are as good as advertised.