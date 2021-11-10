Three Things Collin Chandler Will Bring to BYU Basketball

On Wednesday, four-star guard Collin Chandler committed to the BYU men's basketball program. Chandler, who is listed at 6'4, preps at Farmington High School. Chandler's commitment represents one of the biggest recruiting wins in BYU basketball history - he is the highest-rated player ever to sign with BYU basketball. He is also ranked one of the top 35 prospects in the country by both ESPN and 247Sports.

Collin picked BYU over fellow finalists Utah, Oregon, USC, Gonzaga, Stanford, and Arizona. Here are three things Chandler will bring to the BYU basketball program.

1. Elite shooting

The first thing that stands out about Chandler on film is his jump shot. It is silky smooth, and he is lethal both off the bounce and in catch-and-shoot situations. He can also hit from all three levels.

2. 'Above the rim' athleticism

BYU has signed its fair share of elite shooters over the years. What stands out about Chandler is his ability to attack the basket and play above the rim. Take this sequence, for example. He hits a pull-up three on one possession, then he runs the floor on the next possession and puts a defender on a poster.

Chandler is also able to finish around the rim in traffic. For example, check out the first play that features a reverse layup. Oh, and keep watching for more evidence of his ability to play above the rim.

3. Ball distribution

Assists don't usually make the highlight films, but Chandler is a very capable passer. His balanced offensive prowess will make him a key cornerstone in BYU's plans moving forward.

The BYU men's basketball program will be entering arguably the best conference in college basketball in 2023. In order to compete at that level, the Cougars will need to improve their recruiting. Commitments from players like Collin Chandler are exactly what the doctor ordered.