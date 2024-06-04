Three Things that BYU's Kevin Young Can Sell on the Recruiting Trail
Mark Pope's departure and Kevin Young's arrival have significantly shifted the narrative surrounding BYU basketball. After an unexpected level of success in their first Big 12 season, Pope’s exit seemed like a potential death blow to the program.
With top players like Aly Khalifa entering the transfer portal and a gaping hole of a head coach position, BYU basketball appeared set for a long and painful rebuild. Then, the program made a historic move by bringing in Kevin Young.
Kevin Young joined BYU after rising through the NBA ranks and the G-League, becoming the highest-paid assistant coach in the league. His experience in the basketball world, especially his experience building high-powered, extremely effective offenses in the NBA, is highly regarded. During his introductory press conference in Provo, Young expressed his goal of making BYU a top destination for players with NBA aspirations.
Young has already delivered three of BYU’s highest-rated recruits: Brody Kozlowski, Elijah Crawford, and elite international player Egor Demin, not to mention top transfers Keiba Keita and Mawot Mag. Top 2025 prospect AJ Dybantsa also visited BYU, another sign of a promising future.
The Secret Sauce of the NBA
One key aspect of Young's recruiting pitch is his extensive NBA experience. Young’s ability to connect the worlds of college and professional basketball, showcasing his work with stars like Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Chris Paul, gives future recruits a vision of their path to the NBA. Devin Booker mentioned that he wished he could have played college basketball with "KY".
High Standards, No Distractions
BYU’s strict honor code, sometimes seen as a recruiting hurdle, can also be a strength. It creates a distraction-free environment which allows for athletic and personal development. Young likely emphasizes this point, inviting recruits to see BYU as a place where they can focus exclusively on becoming NBA-ready players.
Legendary Environment
In addition to its disciplined environment, BYU offers state-of-the-art training facilities and a strong national presence through the Big 12. The Marriott Center, known for its rocking home-court advantage courtesy of the ROC, is the icing on the cake.
Under Kevin Young's leadership, BYU basketball is on the path to a comeback. With top recruits and a clear vision, the program is positioned for success in the competitive landscape of college basketball and the Big 12. Now, of course, all of that must translate to wins. Based on what we can judge right now, Young's strategic approach, savvy hiring, and deep NBA connections are transforming BYU into a desirable destination for the best of the best, promising an exciting future for Cougar basketball.