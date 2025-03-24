Tip Time and Broadcast Plans Released for BYU-Alabama in Sweet 16
On Sunday night, the NCAA released the tip times and broadcast plans for the Sweet 16. BYU-Alabama will be the first matchup of the Sweet 16. BYU and Alabama will tipoff 5:09 PM Mountain Time and will be broadcast on CBS.
Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, and Allie Laforce will be on the call.
BYU is playing for a chance to make it to the Elite Eight for just the second time in program history. The Cougars last advanced to the Elite Eight in 1981 when Danny Ainge went the length of the court and made a layup at the buzzer to beat Notre Dame.
The winner of BYU-Alabama will face the winner of Duke-Arizona in the Elite Eight.
In a tournament that has featured very few upsets, BYU is one of the few remaining teams in the field that isn't a top four seed. The Cougars were on the bubble at the beginning of February before winning nine consecutive games and climbing to a 6-seed in the NCAA Tournament.
BYU has proven capable of beating nearly any team (except Houston) that remains in the field. A win over the Crimson Tide would cement this season as one of the top two seasons in program history. The expectations for this program were high when Kevin Young was hired, but Young has exceeded all expectations in year one.