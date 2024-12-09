Top BYU Basketball Target AJ Dybansta Will Announce College Decision on Tuesday
On Tuesday, the nation's top high school basketball prospect will announce his college decision and BYU is one of four finalists. AJ Dybansta, a consensus five-star recruit and the projected no. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, will choose between BYU, Alabama, North Carolina, and Kansas. He will announce his decision on ESPN's First Take at 8:30 AM Mountain Time.
The Cougars have been viewed as a potential landing spot for Dybansta over the last several months. New BYU head coach Kevin Young, a former NBA assistant, has positioned BYU to potentially land Dybansta's services thanks to his NBA background.
A commitment from a player of Dybansta's caliber would be unprecedented for the BYU basketball program. Dybansta has NBA All-Star potential.
Dybansta has been on BYU's campus several times, including an official visit in October for the BYU-Arizona football game. Dybansta will be a one-and-done prospect regardless of where he decides to play his college basketball.
Kevin Young has already increased the ceiling of BYU's recruiting efforts to an unprecedented level. The Cougars currently have two potential first-round picks in the 2025 NBA Draft in Egor Demin and Kanon Catchings. Landing Dybansta, however, would be an entirely new level.
BYU is up against stiff competition. The Cougars are up against two bluebloods in North Carolina and Kansas, and Alabama has been making a strong push as well.