Top Forward Chamberlain Burgess Officially Commits to BYU Basketball
Chamberlain Burgess, a top 2025 prospect, has committed to BYU basketball.
Burgess's number two option was Illinois. In an interview with On3, Burgess explained why he thinks BYU is the right fit: “I chose BYU because of the coaching staff and the style of play fits my game. Coach Young and his staff have been extremely consistent from the very beginning of this process. And he’s worked hard to develop a relationship with me.”
Burgess had a breakout summer and elevated his stock with some impressive performances, especially at the Adidas 3SSB event in South Carolina, where he helped the Utah Prospects win their second straight championship. He’s rated a four-star recruit by ESPN and sits just outside the top 100 nationally, ranked 143rd by On3. If you check out his highlights, you'll see what makes him such an exciting recruit.
After three years at Lone Peak High School, Burgess transferred to Orem High for his senior season. On the court, he’s shown he can do a little bit of everything: protect the rim, hit threes, and find his teammates for the open bucket. His combination of size, athleticism, and skill, combined with plenty of time to develop, means he has a high ceiling.
Burgess has some existing connections to BYU. Both of his parents, Josh and Ashleigh Burgess, played basketball for the Cougars, and his uncle, Chris Burgess, is an assistant coach for the team. BYU looks like the natural fit.