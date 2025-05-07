UC Riverside Transfer Nate Pickens Commits to BYU Basketball
Kevin Young continues to stack the BYU basketball roster for the upcoming season. On Wednesday, UC Riverside guard Nate Pickens committed to BYU according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. Pickens averaged 9.8 points per game last season and he shot 39% from three.
Pickens played against BYU in the Marriott Center last season. In that game, Pickens finished with 18 points, 2 assists and 2 steals on 6/10 shooting.
Listed at 6'4, Pickens spent the last three years of his career at UC Riverside. He will have one year of eligibility remaining at BYU.
Pickens will provide valuable depth for BYU and give the Cougars some ball handling and scoring off the bench. Pickens will also benefit from a lot of open looks from three as AJ Dybansta, Rob Wright, and Richie Saunders will space the floor and command a lot of attention from opposing defenses.
Pickens is comfortable creating offense off the bounce. He can get to the rim but once he's inside the three-point line, he will do most of his work in the mid-range.
Pickens is one of the finishing touches of the BYU basketball roster. Kevin Young and his staff have assembled a roster that some analyst believe is a Final Four caliber roster.