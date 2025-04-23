UCLA Basketball Transfer Dominick Harris Takes BYU Visit
UCLA transfer Dominick Harris is on a visit to BYU, he posted on Instagram. Harris, who has one year of eligibility remaining, was one of the top transfers in the portal last season after a breakout season at LMU. He eventually transferred to UCLA where he appeared in only 11 games for the Bruins and averaged just 1.1 points per game.
In 2023-2024 at LMU, Harris averaged 14.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game. Most notably, he shot 44.8% from three which ranked third nationally among players with enough attempts to qualify. Harris is hoping to regain the elite shooting he displayed during that season in his final college basketball season.
BYU will have multiple players on the roster that will be able to attack the rim and force the defense to collapse around the rim. Rob Wright, Richie Saunders (assuming he returns), and AJ Dybansta excel in that area. It could create a lot of open looks for a shooter like Dominick Harris. Harris proved at LMU that he is capable of knocking down those open looks.
Harris has bounced around during his college basketball career. He the first years of his career at Gonzaga where he averaged just 2.5 points per game. He had the aforementioned breakout year at LMU before transferring to UCLA and having a down year.
If Harris can return to his 2023-2024 form, he could be a steal in this transfer portal cycle. On paper, he has the skillset to fit one of BYU's top remaining needs: elite shooting.