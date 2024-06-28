Way-Too-Early Big 12 Power Rankings: How does BYU Basketball Stack Up?
With the basketball offseason well underway, most D1 rosters are complete. The Big 12 Conference is set for another exciting season, bringing in four new teams and reinforcing its reputation as one of the most competitive leagues in college basketball. Here's an early look at how the Big 12 teams stack up heading into the 2024-25 season, with updates on returning players, transfers, and new recruits.
1. Kansas Jayhawks
Last Season: 23-11, NCAA Tournament second round
Key Players Returning: C Hunter Dickinson, F KJ Adams Jr., G Dejuan Harris Jr.
Notable Additions: G AJ Storr (Wisconsin), G Zeke Mayo (South Dakota State), F Rylen Griffen (Alabama), C Flory Bidunga (5-star recruit)
Kansas has built on an already impressive lineup with a mix of returning returning talent and new recruits. All-American center Hunter Dickinson continues to be the anchor of a roster filled with talent and depth, making the Jayhawks the team to beat once again.
2. Houston Cougars
Last Season: 32-5, NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Key Players Returning: G L.J. Cryer, G Emmanuel Sharp, F J’Wan Roberts, F Ja’Vier Francis
Notable Addition: G Milos Uzan (Oklahoma)
Most of Houston's core is returning, which speaks to head coach Kelvin Sampson's ability to retain great players. Houston will look to maintain their position near the top of the league. Despite losing Jamal Shead, the addition of Milos Uzan from Oklahoma fills the point guard void, keeping the Cougars very competitive.
3. Baylor Bears
Last Season: 24-11, NCAA Tournament second round
Key Players Returning: G Jayden Nunn, G Langston Love, C Josh Ojianwuna
Notable Additions: F Norchad Omier (Miami), G Jeremy Roach (Duke), G Jalen Celestine (California), F VJ Edgecombe (5-star recruit)
Baylor’s roster has seen significant turnover, but they’ve managed to keep head coach Scott Drew (despite a Kentucky head coach offer) and have replaced the departures with top transfers and recruits. Newcomers like Omier and Roach are expected to make immediate contributions as Baylor looks to have another strong season.
4. Iowa State Cyclones
Last Season: 29-8, NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Key Players Returning: G Tamin Lipsey, G Keshon Gilbert, G Curtis Jones, Wing Milan Momcilovic
Notable Additions: F Joshua Jefferson (Saint Mary’s), C Dishon Jackson (Charlotte), G Nojus Indrusaitis (4-star recruit)
With their leading scorers returning, Iowa State should be set for another impressive run. The additions of Jefferson and Jackson bring extra strength, size, and versatility to a deep lineup.
5. Arizona Wildcats
Last Season: 27-9, NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Key Players Returning: G Caleb Love, G Jaden Bradley, Wing KJ Lewis
Notable Additions: F Trey Townsend (Oakland), F Anthony Dell’Orso (Campbell), C Tobe Awaka (Tennessee), F Carter Bryant (4-star recruit)
Arizona’s roster is as strong as ever with Caleb Love’s withdrawal from the NBA draft, as well as a few new faces. Townsend and Dell’Orso, along with new recruit Carter Bryant, should give the Wildcats the edge they need to be a strong contender in their first Big 12 season.
6. Texas Tech Red Raiders
Last Season: 23-11, NCAA Tournament first round
Key Players Returning: F Darrion Williams, G Chance McMillian, F Devan Cambridge
Notable Additions: G Elijah Hawkins (Minnesota), F JT Toppin (New Mexico), C Federicko Federicko (Pittsburgh)
Texas Tech faced an urgent recruiting challenge with leading scorers Isaacs (transferred) and Touissant (no remaining elibility) gone, but the incoming transfers provide some hope. Hawkins, Toppin, and Federicko are expected to quickly become key contributors.
7. Cincinnati Bearcats
Last Season: 22-15, NIT quarterfinals
Key Players Returning: Wing Dan Skillings Jr., Wing Simas Lukosius, G Day Day Thomas, G Jizzle James, C Aziz Bandaogo
Notable Additions: F Dillon Mitchell (Texas), G Connor Hickman (Bradley), F Arrinten Page (USC), Wing Tyler Betsey (4-star recruit)
Cincinnati brings back a strong core and has added depth with key transfers. Mitchell’s arrival from Texas strengthens their frontcourt, making the Bearcats a balanced and competitive team.
8. BYU Cougars
Last Season: 23-11, NCAA Tournament first round
Key Players Returning: G Dallin Hall, Wing Richie Saunders, G Trevin Knell, F Fousseyni Traore
Notable Additions: Wing Egor Demin (2024 international recruit), F Mawot Mag (Rutgers), C Keba Keita (Utah), G Elijah Crawford (4-star recruit), F Kanon Catchings (4-star recruit)
Under new head coach Kevin Young, BYU has exceeded all expectations in building its roster. Retaining key players and signing top talent like Egor Demin, Young is building a squad capable of holding its own in the Big 12.
9. Kansas State Wildcats
Last Season: 19-15, NIT first round
Key Players Returning: F David N’Guessan, Wing Macaleab Rich
Notable Additions: G Dug McDaniel (Michigan), F Achor Achor (Samford), G Max Jones (CS Fullerton), C Ugonna Onyenso (Kentucky), G Brenden Hausen (Villanova), G David Castillo (4-star recruit)
Kansas State is reloading with a fresh set of transfers and recruits. McDaniel and Onyenso are expected to play pivotal roles as the Wildcats look to make a splash.
10. UCF Knights
Last Season: 17-16, NIT first round
Key Players Returning: G Jaylin Sellers, G Darius Johnson
Notable Additions: F Keyshawn Hall (George Mason), G Mikey Williams (Memphis), Wing JJ Taylor (Memphis), C Moustapha Thiam (4-star recruit)
Returning top scorers Sellers and Johnson form a strong backcourt for UCF. They’ve also added promising talent like Thiam, who reclassified to the 2024 class, strengthening their roster significantly.
11. TCU Horned Frogs
Last Season: 21-13, NCAA Tournament first round
Key Returnee: C Ernest Udeh Jr.
Notable Additions: G Frankie Collins (Arizona State), Wing Trazerian White (UNC Wilmington), G Noah Reynolds (Wisconsin-Green Bay), G RJ Jones (Kansas State)
TCU enters the season with many new faces. The addition of Collins and White brings defensive strength and offensive potential to complement Udeh’s presence in the paint.
12. West Virginia Mountaineers
Last Season: 9-23, No postseason
Key Returnee: Wing Ofri Nevah
Notable Additions: F Tucker DeVries (Drake), G Javon Small (Oklahoma State), F Amani Hansberry (Illinois), G Jayden Stone (Detroit Mercy), G Sencire Harris (Illinois)
With a built-from-scratch roster under coach Darian DeVries, West Virginia is banking on its transfers to turn the tide. DeVries and Small, both highly rated transfers, are expected to lead the Mountaineers.
13. Arizona State Sun Devils
Last Season: 14-18, No postseason
Key Players Returning: G Adam Miller, C Shawn Phillips Jr.
Notable Additions: Wing BJ Freeman (Wisconsin-Milwaukee), G Alston Mason (Missouri State), C Jayden Quaintance (5-star recruit), G Joson Sanon (4-star recruit)
Arizona State is rebuilding with a blend of young recruits and experienced transfers. The team’s success will be decided by how quickly players like Freeman and Mason adapt to the higher level of competition.
14. Utah Utes
Last Season: 22-15, NIT semifinals
Key Players Returning: G Gabe Madsen, C Lawson Lovering, G Hunter Erickson
Notable Additions: F Ezra Ausar (East Carolina), Wing Mike Sharavjamts (San Francisco), G Miro Little (Baylor), G Mason Madsen (Boston College)
Utah faces a challenging first season in the Big 12. Additions like Ausar and Sharavjamts will need to step up to fill the void left by departing players and keep the Utes competitive.
15. Oklahoma State Cowboys
Last Season: 12-20, No postseason
Key Players Returning: Wing Bryce Thompson, G Jamyron Keller
Notable Additions: G Khalil Brantley (LaSalle), G Arturo Dean (Florida International), G Davonte Davis (Arkansas), F Abou Ousmane (Xavier)
Oklahoma State is rebuilding after a tough season. Retaining Thompson and adding transfers like Brantley and Davis were crucial for the Cowboys to try to improve on a disappointing season last year.
16. Colorado Buffaloes
Last Season: 26-11, NCAA Tournament second round
Key Players Returning: G Julian Hammond III, G RJ Smith
Notable Additions: Wing Andrej Jakimovski (Washington State), Wing Trevor Baskin (Colorado Mesa), C Elijah Malone (Grace), G Andrew Crawford (4-star recruit)
Colorado will have to rely on new talent in their first Big 12 season. Transfers like Jakimovski and recruit Crawford will be the difference-makers as they adjust to the conference’s competitive environment.
With seven teams in the projected top 25, the Big 12 retains its reputation as the toughest place to hoop in college basketball. While these power rankings might be way too early, we know next season will be an exciting one.