What Kevin Young Wants BYU Fans to Know About AJ Dybantsa
On Tuesday, BYU basketball landed a huge commitment from No. 1 recruit AJ Dybantsa (much to the nation's surprise). The addition of a player like Dybantsa to the roster brings both a national spotlight and all kinds of possibilities for next year.
Dybantsa got an official welcome from Cougar Nation at halftime of the Fresno State game.
Following BYU's statement win vs. Fresno State, BYU basketball Head Coach Kevin Young took some time to answer questions about AJ Dybantsa's recruitment and what he likes about AJ as a person.
Getting to know AJ
When asked what AJ is like beneath the surface, Young said "I think people will see that he's a real joy to be around. He's a guy that's got a smile on his face that's really infectious and I think he'll bring a lot of joy to what we're doing around here."
Not only that, but Young has enjoyed getting to know AJ on a personal level. "I just really like him. He's a nice kid and he's fun to talk to. He's intelligent - you can talk hoops with him and you can talk life with him."
Keeping the news a secret
Coach Young admitted that it was tough to keep the news under wraps for two and a half weeks, but the relationship that the coaching staff has built with the Dybantsa family really made the difference.
"Trust is a big thing, and relationships are big. That's part of who we are - we try to be genuine, we try to be trustworthy. We built a real bond with the Dybantsas and that showed through as everything was coming to a head."
The recruiting that Kevin Young and his staff have done in the short time since Mark Pope's departure is truly remarkable.