Where BYU Guard Egor Demin is Projected to Go in the Latest NBA Mock Drafts
BYU point guard Egor Demin will hear his name called in the upcoming NBA Draft. Today, we're recapping where Demin is projected to go in the latest NBA mock drafts.
ESPN
Team: Portland Trail Blazers
Pick: 11
ESPN expects Demin to end up in Portland.
"Demin has made significant gains with his body and will continue to fill out," ESPN's Jonathan Givony wrote. "While making a barrage of 3-pointers with picture-perfect mechanics and a lightning-quick release that offered significant room for optimism despite hitting 27% of his 3-pointers in his lone season at BYU. Also, NBA teams raved about his interviews in Chicago.
The Ringer
Team: Atlanta Hawks
Pick: 13
"Ah, the brilliant playmaker who may or may not score...his vision and feel for the game are special enough that you take the swing."
CBS Sports
Team: Portland Trail Blazers
Pick: 11
"A potential shakeup for Portland's backcourt may give its brass reason to invest in a playmaker of Demin's caliber at No. 11..."
Bleacher Report
Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
Pick: 17
Bleacher Report projects Demin to fall out of the lottery.
"Egor Demin will earn consideration from late-lottery teams that buy the playmaking and are willing to bet on his shooting development. He does have doubters who believe the three-point numbers over the workout makes and question his decision-making, defense and off-ball value."
Yahoo Sports
Team: Brooklyn Nets
Pick: 19
"Demin has one of the widest ranges in this draft class with people around the league seeing him as an option from anywhere in the mid-lottery to the late teens..."
The Athletic
Team: Washington Wizards
Pick: 18
" [The Wizards] love players with plus positional size, skill level, processing ability and character attributes...Demin fits the billing. He’s a 6-9 guard who can play the point and is the best passer in the class."