Why Did No. 1 Recruit AJ Dybantsa Choose BYU Over Alabama, Kansas, and North Carolina?
This question is echoing in the heads of college hoops fans across the country (especially Alabama, Kansas, and North Carolina fans). With millions of dollars in NIL money and offers from the nation's best basketball programs, why in the world would AJ Dybantsa, five star recruit and projected number one pick in the 2026 NBA draft, choose BYU basketball?
For AJ, it came down to NBA development.
"My ultimate goal is to get to the NBA. I think [BYU] is going to be the best development program for me."
Dybantsa explained that Kevin Young's NBA background was a huge factor in his decision: "A lot stood out on my visit. [Kevin Young] coached one of my favorite players of all time, Kevin Durant."
Young's staff, with combined decades of NBA experience, was another draw for Dybantsa. "The head coach all the way down to the analytics guy, analytics guy down to the dietician - it's all NBA staff."
"If it's all NBA, I'm trying to get to the NBA, so I think it's going to be the best development program for me."
When asked about who he patterns his game after, Dybantsa said that while Kevin Durant is his favorite player, he doesn't really play like Durant. "I play like a mix of Tracy McGrady and Shai Gilgeous Alexander. I play point forward."
In Dybantsa's highlights, it's easy to see what makes him such a high-ceiling player. He has court vision, length, and elite athleticism/speed.
Dybantsa will make an immediate impact on BYU basketball's roster. He'll only play in Provo for one season, but with BYU returning a core of veterans, next year's team is poised to make some noise in the Big 12 and potentially a deep tournament run.