15 Former BYU Players Make 53-Man NFL Rosters
15 former Cougars survived Tuesday's cuts and will be on active NFL rosters this Fall
Tuesday was cut day in the NFL. NFL teams were forced to trim their rosters down to 53 by Tuesday afternoon. 15 former BYU players survived the cuts and will be on active NFL rosters this Fall.
- Tyler Allgeier - Atlanta Falcons
- Zayne Anderson - Green Bay Packers
- Brady Christensen - Carolina Panthers
- Michael Davis - Washington Commanders
- Blake Freeland - Indianapolis Colts
- Jaren Hall - Minnesota Vikings
- Taysom Hill - New Orleans Saints
- Puka Nacua - LA Rams
- Ryan Rehkow - Cincinnati Bengals
- Kingsley Suamataia - Kansas City Chiefs
- Khyiris Tonga - Arizona Cardinals
- Kyle Van Noy - Baltimore Ravens
- Fred Warner - San Francisco 49ers
- Jamaal Williams - New Orleans Saints
- Zach Wilson - Denver Broncos
Some of the best players in the NFL are BYU alumni. Fred Warner is viewed as the top linebacker in the league as the captain of the 49ers defense. Puka Nacua broke rookie receiving records in 2023. Kyle Van Noy has been productive over the last 10 years in the league.
10 BYU players were on NFL preseason rosters before getting cut.
- Kaleb Hayes - Denver Broncos
- Kedon Slovis - Indianapolis Colts
- Max Tooley - Houston Texans
- Chris Brooks - Miami Dolphins
- Isaac Rex - LA Chargers
- Sione Takitaki - New England Patriots (PUP List - Will be forced to miss the first four weeks due to injury)
- Aidan Robbins - Cleveland Browns
- Dax Milne - Las Vegas Raiders
- Samson Nacua - New Orleans Saints
- Chris Wilcox - Carolina Panthers
All these players can still be signed to practice squads if they clear waivers.
