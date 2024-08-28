Cougs Daily

15 Former BYU Players Make 53-Man NFL Rosters

15 former Cougars survived Tuesday's cuts and will be on active NFL rosters this Fall

Dec 24, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier (25) carries the ball against the Indianapolis Colts during the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Tuesday was cut day in the NFL. NFL teams were forced to trim their rosters down to 53 by Tuesday afternoon. 15 former BYU players survived the cuts and will be on active NFL rosters this Fall.

  1. Tyler Allgeier - Atlanta Falcons
  2. Zayne Anderson - Green Bay Packers
  3. Brady Christensen - Carolina Panthers
  4. Michael Davis - Washington Commanders
  5. Blake Freeland - Indianapolis Colts
  6. Jaren Hall - Minnesota Vikings
  7. Taysom Hill - New Orleans Saints
  8. Puka Nacua - LA Rams
  9. Ryan Rehkow - Cincinnati Bengals
  10. Kingsley Suamataia - Kansas City Chiefs
  11. Khyiris Tonga - Arizona Cardinals
  12. Kyle Van Noy - Baltimore Ravens
  13. Fred Warner - San Francisco 49ers
  14. Jamaal Williams - New Orleans Saints
  15. Zach Wilson - Denver Broncos

Some of the best players in the NFL are BYU alumni. Fred Warner is viewed as the top linebacker in the league as the captain of the 49ers defense. Puka Nacua broke rookie receiving records in 2023. Kyle Van Noy has been productive over the last 10 years in the league.

10 BYU players were on NFL preseason rosters before getting cut.

  1. Kaleb Hayes - Denver Broncos
  2. Kedon Slovis - Indianapolis Colts
  3. Max Tooley - Houston Texans
  4. Chris Brooks - Miami Dolphins
  5. Isaac Rex - LA Chargers
  6. Sione Takitaki - New England Patriots (PUP List - Will be forced to miss the first four weeks due to injury)
  7. Aidan Robbins - Cleveland Browns
  8. Dax Milne - Las Vegas Raiders
  9. Samson Nacua - New Orleans Saints
  10. Chris Wilcox - Carolina Panthers

All these players can still be signed to practice squads if they clear waivers.

