19 Former BYU Football Players in the NFL

Casey Lundquist

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) looks on in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Following the 2025 NFL Draft, there are currently 19 former BYU football players in the NFL.

Former BYU Players in the NFL

  1. Tyler Allgeier - Atlanta Falcons (RB)
  2. Kyle Van Noy - Baltimore Ravens (Edge)
  3. Brady Christensen - Carolina Panthers (OL)
  4. Caleb Etienne - Cincinnati Bengals (OL)
  5. Ryan Rehkow - Cincinnati Bengals (P)
  6. Zayne Anderson - Green Bay Packers (S)
  7. Christopher Brooks - Green Bay Packers (RB)
  8. Kedon Slovis - Houston Texans (QB)
  9. Blake Freeland - Indianapolis Colts (OL)
  10. Darius Lassiter - Jacksonville Jaguars (WR)
  11. Kingsley Suamataia - Kansas City Chiefs (OL)
  12. Puka Nacua - LA Rams (WR)
  13. Zach Wilson - Miami Dolphins (QB)
  14. Tyler Batty - Minnesota Vikings (Edge)
  15. Max Tooley - Minnesota Vikings (LB)
  16. Khyiris Tonga - New England Patriots (DL)
  17. Taysom Hill - New Orleans Saints (QB/TE/ATH)
  18. Jakob Robinson - San Francisco 49ers (CB)
  19. Fred Warner - San Francisco 49ers (LB)
