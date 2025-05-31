19 Former BYU Football Players in the NFL
Following the 2025 NFL Draft, there are currently 19 former BYU football players in the NFL.
- Tyler Allgeier - Atlanta Falcons (RB)
- Kyle Van Noy - Baltimore Ravens (Edge)
- Brady Christensen - Carolina Panthers (OL)
- Caleb Etienne - Cincinnati Bengals (OL)
- Ryan Rehkow - Cincinnati Bengals (P)
- Zayne Anderson - Green Bay Packers (S)
- Christopher Brooks - Green Bay Packers (RB)
- Kedon Slovis - Houston Texans (QB)
- Blake Freeland - Indianapolis Colts (OL)
- Darius Lassiter - Jacksonville Jaguars (WR)
- Kingsley Suamataia - Kansas City Chiefs (OL)
- Puka Nacua - LA Rams (WR)
- Zach Wilson - Miami Dolphins (QB)
- Tyler Batty - Minnesota Vikings (Edge)
- Max Tooley - Minnesota Vikings (LB)
- Khyiris Tonga - New England Patriots (DL)
- Taysom Hill - New Orleans Saints (QB/TE/ATH)
- Jakob Robinson - San Francisco 49ers (CB)
- Fred Warner - San Francisco 49ers (LB)
