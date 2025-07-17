Cougs Daily

Egor Demin's Clutch Shooting Lifts Nets Over Magic

Casey Lundquist

Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Egor Demin stands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the eighth pick by the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
With just over 2:30 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Brookyln Nets led the Orland Magic 79-78 in the Las Vegas Summer league. Former BYU point guard Egor Demin closed out the game with clutch shooting, hitting three straight threes in the final three minutes.

Demin hit a pair of threes from the corner and another three in transition to seal the victory. He also caught the internet's attention with a left-handed dunk earlier in the game.

Demin's shooting was a hot topic during the draft process. If Summer league is any indication, Demin's jumpshot has taken a major step forward.

