Egor Demin's Clutch Shooting Lifts Nets Over Magic
With just over 2:30 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Brookyln Nets led the Orland Magic 79-78 in the Las Vegas Summer league. Former BYU point guard Egor Demin closed out the game with clutch shooting, hitting three straight threes in the final three minutes.
Demin hit a pair of threes from the corner and another three in transition to seal the victory. He also caught the internet's attention with a left-handed dunk earlier in the game.
Demin's shooting was a hot topic during the draft process. If Summer league is any indication, Demin's jumpshot has taken a major step forward.
