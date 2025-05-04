Former BYU Baseball Star Daniel Schneemann Hits Game-Winning Grand Slam
A former BYU baseball star just had his best game in the major leagues. On Saturday, Guardians second baseman Daniel Schneeman hit a go-ahead grand slam to save the Guardians against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Schneeman stepped up two the plate with two outs in the ninth inning. The Guardians trailed 3-1 and the bases were loaded. Their only run had come the inning prior, when Schneemann hit a solo home run to put the Guardians on the board. Facing an 0-1 count, Schneeman launched a ball way over the right field wall for the grand slam. The grand slam gave the Guardians a 5-3 lead, the eventual the final score.
Schneemann made MLB history according to OptaSTATS. Schneemann was just the second player in MLB history to have a "multi-home run game on the road that included a game-winning grand slam with his team trailing and down to its final out."
The other player to accomplish that milestone? Babe Ruth.
On the season, Schneemann is batting .276 with 4 home runs and 9 RBIs. Schneemann was called up to the major leagues last season. In his first year in the majors, Schneemann batted .218 with 42 hits, 5 home runs, and 22 RBIs.