Cougs Daily

Former BYU Baseball Star Daniel Schneemann Hits Game-Winning Grand Slam

Casey Lundquist

May 3, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cleveland Guardians second baseman Daniel Schneemann (10) celebrates hitting a grand slam hone run against the Toronto Blue Jays at during the ninth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
May 3, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cleveland Guardians second baseman Daniel Schneemann (10) celebrates hitting a grand slam hone run against the Toronto Blue Jays at during the ninth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images / Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

A former BYU baseball star just had his best game in the major leagues. On Saturday, Guardians second baseman Daniel Schneeman hit a go-ahead grand slam to save the Guardians against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Schneeman stepped up two the plate with two outs in the ninth inning. The Guardians trailed 3-1 and the bases were loaded. Their only run had come the inning prior, when Schneemann hit a solo home run to put the Guardians on the board. Facing an 0-1 count, Schneeman launched a ball way over the right field wall for the grand slam. The grand slam gave the Guardians a 5-3 lead, the eventual the final score.

Schneemann made MLB history according to OptaSTATS. Schneemann was just the second player in MLB history to have a "multi-home run game on the road that included a game-winning grand slam with his team trailing and down to its final out."

The other player to accomplish that milestone? Babe Ruth.

On the season, Schneemann is batting .276 with 4 home runs and 9 RBIs. Schneemann was called up to the major leagues last season. In his first year in the majors, Schneemann batted .218 with 42 hits, 5 home runs, and 22 RBIs.

Published
Casey Lundquist
CASEY LUNDQUIST

Casey Lundquist is the publisher and lead editor of Cougs Daily. He has covered BYU athletics for the last four years. During that time, he has published over 2,000 stories that have reached more than three million people.

Home/Cougars in the Pros