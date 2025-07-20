Cougs Daily

Former BYU Baseball Star Daniel Schneemann Reaches Midway Point of First Full Year in MLB

Jun 18, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Cleveland Guardians second base Daniel Schneemann (10) rounds the bases after hitting a 3-run home run during the fourth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images / Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

Cleveland Guardians utility player and former BYU baseball star Daniel Schneemann has reached the midway point of his first full year in the majors.

As of this writing, Schneemann is batting .212 with 9 home runs and 25 RBIs. He has nearly doubled his home run total from a year ago when he made his major league debut. In 2024, Schneemann hit 5 home runs in 193 at-bats. This season, Schneemann has hit 9 home runs in 217 at-bats.

