Former BYU Baseball Star Daniel Schneemann Reaches Midway Point of First Full Year in MLB
Cleveland Guardians utility player and former BYU baseball star Daniel Schneemann has reached the midway point of his first full year in the majors.
As of this writing, Schneemann is batting .212 with 9 home runs and 25 RBIs. He has nearly doubled his home run total from a year ago when he made his major league debut. In 2024, Schneemann hit 5 home runs in 193 at-bats. This season, Schneemann has hit 9 home runs in 217 at-bats.
