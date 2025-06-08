Cougs Daily

Former BYU Defensive End Isaiah Bagnah Gets First Career Sack in CFL

Nov 23, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Brigham Young Cougars defensive end Isaiah Bagnah (13) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Former BYU defensive end Isaiah Bagnah was the ninth overall pick in the 2025 Canadian Football League (CFL) draft. Bagnah, a Canada native, was selected by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

On Saturday, Bagnah tallied his first career sack.

Bagnah was a two-year starter for BYU at defensive end. He came to BYU via the transfer portal from Boise State. At BYU, Bagnah tallied 52 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery.

