Former BYU Defensive End Isaiah Bagnah Gets First Career Sack in CFL
Former BYU defensive end Isaiah Bagnah was the ninth overall pick in the 2025 Canadian Football League (CFL) draft. Bagnah, a Canada native, was selected by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
On Saturday, Bagnah tallied his first career sack.
Bagnah was a two-year starter for BYU at defensive end. He came to BYU via the transfer portal from Boise State. At BYU, Bagnah tallied 52 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery.
