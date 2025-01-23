Cougs Daily

Former BYU Great Kyle Van Noy Invited to NFL Pro Bowl

Casey Lundquist

Dec 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) celebrates after sacking Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Dec 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) celebrates after sacking Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
On Thursday, former BYU great Kyle Van Noy was invited to the NFL Pro Bowl. It is his first Pro Bowl invite after 11 seasons in the NFL.

Kyle Van Noy had a career high 12.5 sacks this season. Van Noy was part of a Baltimore defense that stifled the Steelers in the Wildcard round. The Ravens came up just short against the Bills in a game that would have sent them to the conference championship game..

Van Noy is the second former BYU player to be invited to the Pro Bowl. He joins former BYU great Fred Warner.

Casey Lundquist
