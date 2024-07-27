Cougs Daily

Former BYU Punter Ryan Rehkow Signs with the Cincinnati Bengals

Casey Lundquist

Oct 21, 2023; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars punter Ryan Rehkow (24) punts the ball against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at LaVell Edwards Stadium.
Oct 21, 2023; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars punter Ryan Rehkow (24) punts the ball against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at LaVell Edwards Stadium. / Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Former BYU punter Ryan Rehkow was signed by the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday. Rehkow will participate in training camp in Cincinnati where he will compete to earn a spot on the roster. The Bengals have two other punters on the roster in Austin McNamara and Brad Robbins.

Rehkow originally signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent. Rehkow was waived by the Chiefs earlier this Summer. Rehkow was one of only two punters invited to the NFL combine in 2024. Iowa's Tory Taylor was the other punter invited.

Rehkow spent four years at BYU. In those four years, he punted 176 times, averaging 47.4 yards per punt.

Published
Casey Lundquist

CASEY LUNDQUIST

Casey Lundquist is the publisher and lead editor of Cougs Daily. He has covered BYU athletics for the last four years. During that time, he has published over 2,000 stories that have reached more than three million people.

Home/Cougars in the Pros