Former BYU Punter Ryan Rehkow Signs with the Cincinnati Bengals
Former BYU punter Ryan Rehkow was signed by the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday. Rehkow will participate in training camp in Cincinnati where he will compete to earn a spot on the roster. The Bengals have two other punters on the roster in Austin McNamara and Brad Robbins.
Rehkow originally signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent. Rehkow was waived by the Chiefs earlier this Summer. Rehkow was one of only two punters invited to the NFL combine in 2024. Iowa's Tory Taylor was the other punter invited.
Rehkow spent four years at BYU. In those four years, he punted 176 times, averaging 47.4 yards per punt.
