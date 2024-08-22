Former BYU QB Jaren Hall to Start for Minnesota Vikings in Final Preseason Game
On Thursday, Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell announced that former BYU quarterback Jaren Hall will start for the Minnesota Vikings in their final preseason game. Hall has played primarily in the second half so far during the preseason.
This start against Eages will be a great opportunity for Hall to earn himself a spot on the 53-man roster. His chances of making the roster greatly increased after rookie draft pick JJ McCarthy suffered a season-ending injury.
In his last appearance on Saturday, Hall tossed a pair of touchdowns and finished with a perfect passer rating against the Cleveland Browns. Hall was 4/5 for 87 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Vikings' 27-12 victory. His first throw of the day was a touchdown to Malik Knowles. The Vikings were approaching the goal line when Hall diagnosed a blitz and tossed a well-placed fade for the score.
That touchdown gave the Vikings a 20-7 lead.
Hall's best throw was a 71-yard touchdown pass to Jeshaun Jones. Hall took the play-action fake, rolled to his right, and threw a perfect touch pass to Jones. Hall placed the ball where only Jones could get it and it allowed him to outrun the defense for the score.