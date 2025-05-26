Former BYU Star Puka Nacua is the Highest-Graded Player from the 2023 NFL Draft Class
Puka Nacua will go down as the steal of the 2023 NFL Draft. Pro Football Focus released the highest-graded player at every position from the 2023 NFL Draft class. Former BYU star Puka Nacua is not only the highest-graded player at his position, he's also the highest-graded player overall.
Nacua was the highest-graded in the NFL last season per PFF. Despite missing multiple games due to injury, Nacua was productive when available in his sophomore season.
In 2023, Nacua broke the NFL rookie records for both receptions and receiving yards. He was dynamic in the season opener, and he remained elite throughout the regular season and into the playoffs. In the NFC Wild Card game against the Detroit Lions, Nacua racked up 9 receptions for 181 yards and 1 touchdown.
Nacua finished his rookie campaign with 105 receptions for 1,486 yards.
Following the 2023 season, Nacua was named to the NFL Top 100. Nacua came in at no. 33. Nacua has gone from a fifth-round pick to an NFL star. He will be selected to the NFL Top 100 once again in the next few months.