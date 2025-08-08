Cougs Daily

Former BYU Stars Kickoff Their 2025 NFL Preseasons

Casey Lundquist

Dec 22, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier (25) runs the ball against the New York Giants in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NFL preseason is back. On Thursday, the NFL kicked off the first week of the preseason with three games:

  • Raiders-Seahawks
  • Bengals-Eagles
  • Colts-Ravens

Four former BYU football players were connected to those games: Kyle Van Noy (Ravens), Caleb Etienne (Bengals), Ryan Rehkow (Bengals), and Blake Freeland (Colts).

The other former BYU players will kickoff their NFL preseasons from Friday to Sunday.

Friday

  • Lions-Falcons
  • Browns-Panthers
  • Commanders-Patriots

Tyler Allgeier (Falcons), Khyiris Tonga (Patriots), and Brady Christensen (Panthers) will be in action on Friday night.

Saturday

  • Texans-Vikings
  • Steelers-Jaguars
  • Cowboys-Rams
  • Jets-Packers
  • Chiefs-Cardinals
  • Broncos-49ers

Kedon Slovis (Texans), Tyler Batty (Vikings), Darius Lassiter (Jaguars), Puka Nacua (Rams), Zayne Anderson (Packers), Chris Brooks (Packers), Kingsley Suamataia (Chiefs), and Fred Warner (49ers).

Sunday

  • Dolphins-Bears
  • Saints-Chargers

Zach Wilson (Dolphins) and Taysom Hill (Saints).

Casey Lundquist
CASEY LUNDQUIST

Casey Lundquist is the publisher and lead editor of Cougs Daily. He has covered BYU athletics for the last four years. During that time, he has published over 2,000 stories that have reached more than three million people.

