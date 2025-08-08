Former BYU Stars Kickoff Their 2025 NFL Preseasons
The NFL preseason is back. On Thursday, the NFL kicked off the first week of the preseason with three games:
- Raiders-Seahawks
- Bengals-Eagles
- Colts-Ravens
Four former BYU football players were connected to those games: Kyle Van Noy (Ravens), Caleb Etienne (Bengals), Ryan Rehkow (Bengals), and Blake Freeland (Colts).
The other former BYU players will kickoff their NFL preseasons from Friday to Sunday.
Friday
- Lions-Falcons
- Browns-Panthers
- Commanders-Patriots
Tyler Allgeier (Falcons), Khyiris Tonga (Patriots), and Brady Christensen (Panthers) will be in action on Friday night.
Saturday
- Texans-Vikings
- Steelers-Jaguars
- Cowboys-Rams
- Jets-Packers
- Chiefs-Cardinals
- Broncos-49ers
Kedon Slovis (Texans), Tyler Batty (Vikings), Darius Lassiter (Jaguars), Puka Nacua (Rams), Zayne Anderson (Packers), Chris Brooks (Packers), Kingsley Suamataia (Chiefs), and Fred Warner (49ers).
Sunday
- Dolphins-Bears
- Saints-Chargers
Zach Wilson (Dolphins) and Taysom Hill (Saints).
