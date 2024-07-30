How to Watch Jimmer Fredette and Team USA in 3x3 Basketball This Afternoon
The USA men’s 3x3 basketball team, featuring Jimmer Fredette, Canyon Barry, Kareem Maddox, and Dylan Travis, is set to play its first game vs Serbia on Tuesday afternoon. After not qualifying for the Tokyo Games, the team has been motivated and working hard to win together: "I'd say it took us six to eight months to really gel together where, all of a sudden, we were clicking on all cylinders and felt like we were an actual unit and knew exactly what every player was going to do on the court", Fredette said in an interview with NBC Sports.
How to Watch Team USA vs. Serbia
Date: Tuesday, July 30
Time: 4:35 p.m. ET
Where to Watch: NBC, Peacock, or Fubo
3x3 Basketball Schedule for Team USA
- July 30: vs. Serbia, 4:35 p.m. ET
- July 31: vs. Poland, 4:35 p.m. ET
- August 1: vs. Lithuania, 1:05 p.m. ET; vs. Latvia, 5:05 p.m. ET
- August 2: vs. France, 12:35 p.m. ET; vs. China, 4:35 p.m. ET
- August 4: vs. Netherlands, 1:05 p.m. ET
Team USA Roster
- Canyon Barry: 6-6, 215 pounds
- Jimmer Fredette: 6-2, 195 pounds
- Kareem Maddox: 6-8, 220 pounds
- Dylan Travis: 6-3, 185 pounds
Coaching Staff
- Joe Lewandowski: Head Coach
- James Fraschilla: Assistant Coach
