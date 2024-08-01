How to Watch Jimmer Fredette and USA 3x3 vs Lithuania and Latvia on Thursday
It's been two long days for the USA men's 3x3 team, now in last place in pool play, with two losses coming at the hands of first Serbia (Tuesday) and now Poland. Fredette went 0-4 from beyond the arc against Poland, including a two-pointer that would've tied the game at 19 with twenty seconds left. He also left the game with what appeared to be an upper thigh or groin injury but declined to comment on it afterward. Canyon Barry kept Team USA in it late thanks to a perfect 4-4 from the free throw line.
Today's matchups will bring yet another test, the first against a Lithuania team that trounced Poland 21-12 yesterday. Team USA will then face number-one-ranked Latvia, the only unbeaten team currently with three wins and zero losses.
Today’s Schedule:
USA vs. Lithuania
Time: 1:05 p.m. ET
Where to Watch: NBC, Peacock, Fubo
USA vs. Latvia
Time: 5:05 p.m. ET
Where to Watch: NBC, Peacock, Fubo
August 2: vs. France, 12:35 p.m. ET; vs. China, 4:35 p.m. ET
August 4: vs. Netherlands, 1:05 p.m. ET
3x3 Basketball Standings
- Latvia: 3-0
- Serbia: 2-1
- France: 2-1
- Netherlands: 2-2
- Lithuania: 1-2
- Poland 1-2
- China: 1-2
- United States: 0-2