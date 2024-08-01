Cougs Daily

How to Watch Jimmer Fredette and USA 3x3 vs Lithuania and Latvia on Thursday

Talmage Morgan

Jul 30, 2024; Paris, France; United States player Jimmer Fredette (5) shoots against Serbia in the men’s pool basketball 3x3 game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at La Concorde 1. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
It's been two long days for the USA men's 3x3 team, now in last place in pool play, with two losses coming at the hands of first Serbia (Tuesday) and now Poland. Fredette went 0-4 from beyond the arc against Poland, including a two-pointer that would've tied the game at 19 with twenty seconds left. He also left the game with what appeared to be an upper thigh or groin injury but declined to comment on it afterward. Canyon Barry kept Team USA in it late thanks to a perfect 4-4 from the free throw line.

Today's matchups will bring yet another test, the first against a Lithuania team that trounced Poland 21-12 yesterday. Team USA will then face number-one-ranked Latvia, the only unbeaten team currently with three wins and zero losses.

Today’s Schedule:

USA vs. Lithuania
Time: 1:05 p.m. ET
Where to Watch: NBC, Peacock, Fubo


USA vs. Latvia
Time: 5:05 p.m. ET
Where to Watch: NBC, Peacock, Fubo

August 1: vs. Lithuania, 1:05 p.m. ET; vs. Latvia, 5:05 p.m. ET
August 2: vs. France, 12:35 p.m. ET; vs. China, 4:35 p.m. ET
August 4: vs. Netherlands, 1:05 p.m. ET

3x3 Basketball Standings

  1. Latvia: 3-0
  2. Serbia: 2-1
  3. France: 2-1
  4. Netherlands: 2-2
  5. Lithuania: 1-2
  6. Poland 1-2
  7. China: 1-2
  8. United States: 0-2
Talmage Morgan

