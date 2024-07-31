How to Watch Jimmer Fredette and USA 3x3 vs Poland on Wednesday
Yesterday, Team USA suffered a tough loss (22-14) at the hands of Serbia. Serbia is currently ranked the world's number-one team and won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics four years ago. After the loss, Jimmer and Team USA will be looking for a comeback win today against Poland. Fredette had a positive attitude following the game: "It's a long tournament for us, and we're excited to get back at it tomorrow," he said to NBC.
Poland finished 7th in the Tokyo Olympics and currently holds a FIBA ranking of 18. The Polish team played their first game yesterday against France and lost (21-19). While today's game won't be easy, it's an opportunity for Team USA to get things back on track.
How to Watch Team USA vs. Poland
Date: Wednesday, July 31
Time: 4:35 p.m. ET
Where to Watch: NBC, Peacock, or Fubo
3x3 Pool Play Schedule for Team USA
July 31: vs. Poland, 4:35 p.m. ET
August 1: vs. Lithuania, 1:05 p.m. ET; vs. Latvia, 5:05 p.m. ET
August 2: vs. France, 12:35 p.m. ET; vs. China, 4:35 p.m. ET
August 4: vs. Netherlands, 1:05 p.m. ET