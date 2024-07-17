Kedon Slovis Selected by D.C. Defenders in UFL Draft
On Wednesday, former BYU quarterback Kedon Slovis was selected by the D.C. Defenders in second round of the UFL draft. The UFL has eight total teams, so Slovis was the 12th overall pick in the 2024 UFL Draft.
Slovis is currently on the Indianapolis Colts and trying to make the roster. The Defenders own his UFL rights should he not make it in the NFL.
Slovis, who spent only one year at BYU after playing for USC and Pitt, threw for nearly 12,000 yards in his decorated college career.
Slovis finished the 2023 season with 1,716 passing yards and 12 touchdowns to 6 interceptions in eight starts. Slovis started the first eight games for the BYU before leaving the lineup due to injury. Slovis slowly got healthier as the season came to a close, but BYU turned to JUCO transfer Jake Retzlaff in November.
Slovis led BYU to a 5-3 record as a starter in 2023.