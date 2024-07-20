Cougs Daily

Nine BYU Athletes to Represent USA in the Paris Olympics

U.S. Olympic athlete Jimmer Fredette poses for a photo at the Team USA Media Summit
The Paris Olympics start this week. Eight former athletes will represent the USA at the Paris Olympics, and another former BYU athlete will represent Canada. Here is a full list of BYU athletes that will participate.

  1. James Corrigan - 3,000-meter steeplechase
  2. Jimmer Fredette - 3x3 basketball
  3. Rory Linkletter - Marathon (Canada)
  4. Conner Mantz - Marathon
  5. Whittni Orton Morgan - 5,000 meters
  6. Kenneth Rooks - 3,000-meter steeplechase
  7. Stephanie Rovetti - Women's rugby
  8. Courtney Wayment - 3,000-meter steeplechase
  9. Clayton Young - Marathon

Stay tuned for more information on the Paris Olympics this week.

