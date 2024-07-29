Puka Nacua Named to the NFL Top 100
On Monday, former BYU standout Puka Nacua was named to the NFL Top 100, honoring the top 100 current NFL players. Nacua came in at no. 33 after a record-breaking rookie campaign.
Puka Nacua has become a household name in NFL circles. A lot has changed in 12 months for Nacua and his family. Like most fifth-round picks, Nacua had relatively little fanfare going into his rookie season. He only needed a few weeks to establish a reputation for himself - he racked up hundreds receiving yards while Cooper Kupp was recovering from an injury. Fast forward to today and Nacua is preparing for his second season with the Rams, where he is now one of the faces of the organization.
Additionally, NFL.com recently released the names of the top NFL players under 25 at each position. Nacua was one of three wide receivers included alongside Jamaar Chase and Amon-Ra St. Brown. You can read the entire list here.
In 2023, Nacua broke the NFL rookie records for both receptions and receiving yards. He was dynamic in the season opener, and he remained elite throughout the regular season and into the playoffs. In the NFC Wild Card game against the Detroit Lions, Nacua racked up 9 receptions for 181 yards and 1 touchdown.