Saints Quarterback Derek Carr Calls Taysom Hill a Hall of Famer
On Wednesday, Saints starting quarterback Derek Carr joined the Pardon My Take podcast. In the podcast, he discussed former BYU quarterback Taysom Hill and his career in the NFL. "Taysom is the best football player I've ever played with," Carr said. Carr went on to explain why he believes Hill should be a Hall of Fame inductee once his career is over.
"Last year, [our offensive coordinator] was like 'Bro, when Taysom runs the football, he sees red. So I know you're out there on the edge probably wide open. He won't see you.'" Carr continued. "So we're playing in Carolina. I think it was Monday Night Football. We're on the five yard-line and he runs a keeper right at me...I'm open in the endzone and I look at Taysom's face, and for the nicest person in the world, I looked at him as the most violent, angry [person]. He just puts his head down between three dudes and pretty much trucked them all. I was like dude, that was the most violent, impressive thing I've ever seen."
"He can do everything," Carr said. "He throws, runs, catches. [He plays] fullback, quarterback, tight end, receiver, slot, blocks punts, personal protector. Just cause of how stats work, I don't know how it'll work, but that man is a Hall of Fame football player.
Hill is going into his eighth NFL season. Over the course of his NFL career, he has over 2,300 passing yards, nearly 2,200 rushing yards, over 750 receiving yards, over 400 return yards, 38 total touchdowns, and 16 career tackles.