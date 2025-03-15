Two Former BYU Football Players Ink Deals with New Teams
Monday was the first day of Free Agency in the NFL. Two former Cougars signed new deals with new teams. The headline of the day was former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson signing a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins. Given the injury history of Tua Tagovailoa, Wilson could see the field next year for the Dolphins.
The deal is reportedly worth $6 million and could grow to $10 million according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.
If Wilson can see the field at some point, it could be an ideal fit for him at this point in his career. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is a brilliant offensive mind and the Dolphins have a lot of weapons on offense. If Wilson is given the chance, that offense could showcase the skillset that made him a top overall draft choice.
The other BYU player to ink a new free agency deal was former BYU defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga. Tonga signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots worth $2.7 million. Tonga played with the Arizona Cardinals last season.