Tyler Batty and Jakob Robinson Wrap Up Successful Week at Shrine Bowl
Over the last week, former BYU stars Tyler Batty and Jakob Robinson participated in the East-West Shrine Bowl. The Shrine Bowl is an all-star game for graduating college football players that are on the radar of NFL scouts.
The Shrine Bowl kicked off on Thursday night, with the East team beating the West team 25-0.
Defensive end Tyler Batty was a standout performer throughout the week of practice. He started the game at defensive end for the West team and he finished the game with three combined tackles and two quarterback hits, tied for the most on his team. Batty impressed enough to potentially earn himself a late-round draft pick.
Jakob Robinson was a late addition to the roster. Robinson came off the bench for the West team and he tallied five total tackles including four solo tackles.