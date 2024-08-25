Zach Wilson Accounts for Three Touchdowns, Leads Broncos to Preseason Win
After Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham took the first drive in the preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals, Zach Wilson took over and played the rest of the game in Denver. Wilson made the most of his opportunity, leading the Broncos to a 38-12 win. Wilson was excellent - he was 16/25 for 251 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also ran for 22 yards and a touchdown.
Wilson looked more confident that he has in a very long time. He is looking to lock up a spot on the 53-man roster after rookie Bo Nix was named the starter for the Broncos.
Wilson was poised in the pocket and he got more and more comfortable as the game progressed.
