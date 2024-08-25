Cougs Daily

Zach Wilson Accounts for Three Touchdowns, Leads Broncos to Preseason Win

Casey Lundquist

Aug 18, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Zach Wilson (4) passes the ball in the second half against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High.
Aug 18, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Zach Wilson (4) passes the ball in the second half against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. / Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
After Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham took the first drive in the preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals, Zach Wilson took over and played the rest of the game in Denver. Wilson made the most of his opportunity, leading the Broncos to a 38-12 win. Wilson was excellent - he was 16/25 for 251 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also ran for 22 yards and a touchdown.

Wilson looked more confident that he has in a very long time. He is looking to lock up a spot on the 53-man roster after rookie Bo Nix was named the starter for the Broncos.

Wilson was poised in the pocket and he got more and more comfortable as the game progressed.

