Dawson Baker Announces Return to BYU Basketball
BYU basketball is retaining another player from the 2024-2025 roster. On Friday, BYU guard Dawson Baker announced his plans to return to BYU for his senior season in 2025-2026. Baker, who came off the bench for the Cougars on their trip to the Sweet 16, transffered to BYU from UC Irvine.
The 2024-2025 season was Baker's first full season at BYU. He was limited in 2023-2024 due to injury. Baker averaged 7.5 points and 1.4 assists per game and he averaged nearly 17 minutes per game.
Roster continuity is more valuable than ever in college sports. Retaining Baker for his final season is a big boost to BYU's roster going into Kevin Young's second season. Baker provided a nice scoring punch off the bench, most notably in BYU's NCAA Tournament win over Wisconsin. He will likely play the same bench scoring role for BYU next season.
Baker scored 15 or more points a few times for BYU last season. He scored a season high 22 points against Queens early in the season. He scored 16 points and 15 points against Providence and Utah, respectively.