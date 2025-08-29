ESPN FPI Has BYU as One of Three Big 12 Frontrunners to Open 2025 Season
BYU is set to kickoff the 2025 season on Saturday night against Portland State. Heading into the 2025 season, ESPN FPI lists three frontrunners in the Big 12: Kansas, BYU, and Arizona State. The Jayhawks jumped into the top three after a convincing win over Fresno State in week zero.
Conference Title Odds
The Big 12 is the most difficult power conference to predict by a wide margin. The FPI predictions reflect that. No team has greater than a 17% chance to win the conference. FPI gives BYU a 16.5% chance to win the Big 12. Here are the conference title odds for every team in the league.
- Kansas - 17.0%
- BYU - 16.5%
- Arizona State - 16.1%
- Iowa State - 12.9%
- Baylor - 11.9%
- Kansas State - 9.4%
- Texas Tech - 4.6%
- TCU - 4.1%
- Utah - 2.0%
- Colorado - 1.7%
- Cincinnati - 1.6%
- UCF - 1.0%
- Oklahoma State - 0.4%
- West Virginia - 0.4%
- Houston - 0.3%
- Arizona - 0.2%
FPI Rankings for Big 12 Teams
Here are the updated 2025 rankings for Big 12 teams. There is a logjam from 16-36.
- Kansas State (22nd nationally)
- BYU (23)
- Kansas (24)
- Arizona State (25)
- Baylor (28)
- Iowa State (29)
- Texas Tech (35)
- TCU (36)
- Utah (41)
- Colorado (45)
- Cincinnati (47)
- UCF (49)
- West Virginia (55)
- Oklahoma State (62)
- Arizona (67)
- Houston (68)
College Football Playoff Odds
BYU has a 19.3% chance to make the College Football Playoff per FPI. That ranks second in the Big 12.
- Kansas - 19.7%
- BYU - 19.3%
- Arizona State - 18.2%
- Iowa State - 15.4%
- Baylor - 13.4%
- Kansas State - 9.9%
- Texas Tech - 6.0%
- TCU - 5.3%
- Utah - 2.5%
- Colorado - 2.0%
- Cincinnati - 1.6%
- UCF - 1.3%
- West Virginia - 0.6%
- Oklahoma State - 0.5%
- Houston - 0.3%
- Arizona - 0.2%
Chances to Reach a Bowl Game
FPI is bullish on BYU's chances to reach at least six wins and reach bowl eligibility again in 2025.
- BYU - 97.8%
- Arizona State - 97.4%
- Kansas - 97.3%
- Iowa State - 93.9%
- Kansas State - 93.4%
- Texas Tech - 91.7%
- Baylor - 89.8%
- UCF - 74.9%
- TCU - 72.9%
- Colorado - 69.3%
- Utah - 68.0%
- Cincinnati - 62.6%
- Houston - 50.7%
- West Virginia - 48.1%
- Oklahoma State - 43.5%
- Arizona - 33.9%