10 True Freshmen Listed on the First BYU Football Depth Chart
On Monday, BYU released the first depth chart of the 2024 season. Some of BYU's best players on the team are true freshmen. That was evident when 10 true freshmen were included on the depth chart.
Offense
Four true freshmen were listed on the depth chart on offense.
- Pokaiaua Haunga - RB
- Cody Hagen - WR
- Tei Nacua - WR
- Ryner Swanson - TE
Wide receivers Cody Hagen and Tei Nacua showed flashes of their potential throughout Fall camp. If the wide receiver room wasn't so crowded, both players would probably see the field as true freshmen. Instead, they will likely play sparringly and preserve their redshirts unless injuries occur.
At running back, former Timpview standout Pokaiaua Haunga has been a standout since he returned home from his mission. Haunga was a star wide receiver for the T-Birds, so he could be used as more of a receiving back as needed.
Ryner Swanson was a standout during Spring camp, although he was relatively quiet during Fall camp. Swanson is one of the most talented players on the roster even though he is the youngest player on the roster.
Defense
Six true freshmen were listed on the defensive depth chart.
- Viliami Po'uha - DE
- Ephraim Asiata - DE
- Tommy Prassas - FS
- Faletau Satuala - FS
- Jonathan Kabeya - FS
- Tre Alexander - CB
The three starting defensive ends are seniors. When those three graduate, it looks like Ephraim Asiata and Viliami Po'uha will be part of the next wave at defensive end.
Tommy Prassas and Faletau Satuala are two standout true freshmen that will make an impact at safety.
Tre Alexander and Jonathan look like future starters in the BYU secondary.