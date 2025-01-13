11 BYU Transfers Have Announced Their Transfer Destination
Following the 2024 season, 16 BYU players entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. 11 out of the 16 have announced their transfer destinations. In this article, we'll recap where those players have transferred to and provide updates on the transfers that have not committed to other schools.
Of the 11 players that have found their next schools:
- 2 transferred to Power Four schools
- 6 transferred to Group of Five schools
- 3 transferred to FCS schools
Transfers That Have Committed to Other Schools
Crew Wakley - S
Crew Wakley found a new home in the Big Ten at Purdue.
In terms of impact, safety Crew Wakley was the most impactful BYU player to enter the portal. Fortunately for BYU, they are well suited to handle a loss at that position. Wakley reported offers from Utah State, Iowa State, Purdue, Memphis, West Virginia, and UNLV after entering the portal.
Sione Moa - LB
Sione Moa was one of the latest addition to the transfer portal. Sione is the brother of Aisea Moa who entered the transfer portal a few weeks prior. Moa committed to UNLV.
Noah Lugo - QB
Lugo announced offers from Rice, UTEP, and UTSA after entering the portal. He committed to UTSA a few days ago. Lugo was committed to UTSA when BYU offered him.
Micah Harper - S
Former starting safety Micah Harper entered the transfer portal after the 2024 season. Harper fell mostly out of the rotation in 2024. Harper will finish his career at FCS powerhouse Montana.
Kody Epps - WR
BYU veteran wide receiver Kody Epps suffered an injury against Baylor and never returned in 2024. Epps announced his decision to transfer to Western Kentucky.
Jackson Bowers - TE
Former four-star recruit Jackson Bowers entered the transfer portal after two years in the program. Bowers committed to Oregon State.
Aisea Moa - LB
Linebacker Aisea Moa committed to Michigan State. Moa was the first BYU transfer to land at a P4 school.
Miles Davis - RB
BYU veteran running back Miles Davis entered the transfer portal after the 2024 season. He ran for 468 yards at BYU.
Davis announced his plans to transfer to Utah State.
Jake Eichorn - OL
Jake Eichorn announced his commitment to Utah State. Eichorn originally transferred to BYU from Weber State.
Dallin Johnson - DL
True freshman defensive tackle Dallin Johnson announced his plans to transfer after just one season with the program. Johnson committed to Utah Tech.
Prince Zombo - WR
Walk-on wide receiver Prince Zombo entered the transfer portal. Zombo committed to Utah Tech.
Transfers That Have Not Announced Their Transfer Plans
David Latu - DL
Defensive tackle David Latu entered the transfer portal on Thursday. Latu spent two years in the program. He ranked fourth in snaps played among defensive tackles in 2023 - he played just eight snaps in 2024. Latu has not announced his transfer destination.
Dalton Riggs - LS
BYU long snapper Dalton Riggs entered the transfer portal. Riggs posted on "X" that he had received multiple scholarship offers, but decided to stay at BYU until April so he can graduate.
Dallin Havea - DL
BYU defensive lineman Dallin Havea entered the transfer portal. Havea never played meaningful snaps for BYU. He has not reported any offers or committed anywhere since entering.
Tyler West - WR
Walk-on wide receiver Tyler West entered the portal after his true freshman season. He announced an offer from SUU but has not committed anywhere.
Dylan Dunn - QB
BYU walk-on quarterback Dylan Dunn entered the transfer portal after one year with the program. Dunn has announced an offer from Arkansas State since entering the portal.