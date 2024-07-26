16 States, 4 Countries Represented on the 2024 BYU Football Roster
A look at the BYU football roster and where the players come from
BYU football Fall camp is set to kickoff next week. In total, 123 players are listed on the roster. Those 123 players represent 16 different states and 4 different countries. 52% of the players on the roster are Utah natives. 81% of the roster is from five states: Utah, California, Arizona, Hawaii, and Texas.
Georgia has been an area of emphasis for the BYU football staff, especially Kelly Poppinga. Since Poppinga's arrival, the Cougars have recruited the Atlanta area more than ever before. There are currently three players from the Peach State on the roster: Therrian Alexander, Keelan Marion, Choe Bryant-Strother.
There are also four countries represented, including the United States, Canada, American Samoa, and Australia.
BYU Football Players by State
- Utah - 64
- California - 13
- Arizona - 12
- Hawaii - 6
- Texas - 5
- Washington - 4
- Georgia - 3
- Nevada - 2
- Virginia - 2
- Idaho - 2
- Arkansas - 1
- Wisconsin - 1
- South Carolina - 1
- Pennsylvania - 1
- Michigan - 1
- Louisiana - 1
BYU Football Roster by Country
- United State - 119
- Australia - 2 (Sani Tuala & Sam Van Der Haar)
- Canada - 1 (Isaiah Bagnah)
- American Samoa - 1 (Ray Paulo)
