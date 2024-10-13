2025 Edge Prospect Vincent Tautua Commits to BYU Football
On Sunday, after taking a visit for BYU's win over Arizona, Hawaii edge prospect Vincent Tautua committed to Kalani Sitake and the BYU football program. Tautua had been in touch with BYU for a while, but the Cougars just extended him a scholarship last week. The Cougars made a big enough impression to earn a commitment after the visit.
Tautua's offer to BYU was a long time coming. "I've been in touch with BYU for quite some time," Tautua told BYU On SI in an earlier interview. Vincent's long recruitment finally comes to a close over two years after picking up his first scholarship offer. Vincent had been on the radar of college coaches dating back multiple years. He picked up his first scholarship offer from Utah back in 2022. He has received competing offers from Hawaii, Arizona, and Oregon State during his recruitment as well.
BYU defensive ends coach Kelly Poppinga is Vincent's primary recruiter on staff. Listed at 6'4 and 235 pounds, Vincent is being recruited to play edge at BYU. Vincent primarily played middle linebacker as a junior, but he projects as an edge at the next level given his size. He is big, physical, and disruptive. He fits the mold that BYU has recruited under defensive coordinator Jay Hill.
Tautua is the 17th player to commit to BYU in the 2025 recruiting class. He joins fellow commits LaMason Waller (WR), Andrew Williams (OL), Tyler Payne (LB), Taani Makasini (LB), Jackson Doman (TE), Cole Cogshell (DE), Nolan Keeney (QB), Blake Bryce (TE), Cale Breslin (RB), Kendal Wall (DL), Ulavai Fetuli (Edge), Kelepi Vete (DT), Tucker Kelleher (TE), Kingston Keanaaina (RB), Sale Fano (DE), and Will Walker (P).