96% of Tickets Have Been Sold For BYU Football's Season Opener Against Southern Illinois
Even following a down season, you can expect BYU fans to show up at Lavell Edwards Stadium when the Cougars kickoff the 2024 season. As of Sunday evening, 96.4% of the tickets for the season opener against Southern Illinois had been sold according to the BYU Tickets website.
Of the available seats, some of them are season tickets and others are single game tickets. Less than 500 season tickets remain available. Another 1,800 single game tickets are still available as well, primarily in the north endzone. Here is a breakout of the available season tickets and which side of the stadium they are on.
- West: 128
- North: 1,904
- East: 129
- South: 101
Playing well at home is going to be critical for BYU's success in 2024. BYU plays five teams that are ranked in the preseason AP Top 25. Four of those five games will be played in Provo. The Cougars are scheduled to host ranked opponents Kansas State (18), Oklahoma State (17), Arizona (21), and Kansas (22). The only ranked team that BYU will play on the road is Utah (12). If BYU can go 4-2 or better in home games in 2024, they will have a great chance to exceed expectations and get back to a bowl game. A 3-3 record at home would force BYU to beat at least two P4 teams on the road to reach bowl eligibility.
Last year, the opposite was true. Most of BYU's most difficult games were road games. BYU played at Arkansas, at Kansas, at Texas, at TCU, at West Virginia, and at Oklahoma State. The Cougars went 1-5 in those six games.
2024 BYU Home Schedule
8/31 - Southern Illinois
9/21 - Kansas State
10/12 - Arizona
10/18 - Oklahoma State
11/16 - Kansas
11/23 - Houston