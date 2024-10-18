A Couple Hundred Tickets Remain For No. 13 BYU vs Oklahoma State
On Friday night, no. 13 BYU hosts Oklahoma State for a chance to improve to 7-0. This game is important for both teams: the Cougars are looking to remain in the thick of the conference title hunt, and the Cowboys are desperate for a win after losing back-to-back-to-back games. The Cowboys are coming off a bye week, and Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy has a reputation for winning games after bye weeks. The temperature is expected to be in the low 40's throughout the game.
BYU-Oklahoma State a was trending towards a sellout earlier in the week, although ticket sales have slowed over the last few days. As of early late Thursday evening, just over 400 tickets remain available on the BYU Tickets website, primarily in the North endzone. There were just over 600 tickets remaining on Tuesdayevening. Only one lower bowl ticket remains - the rest are in the upper bowl. If BYU-Oklahoma State sells out, it would be the fourth sellout in as many home games this season.
Tickets Available (As of 10/17/24 in the evening)
West Side: 21
North Side: 280
East Side: 33
South Side: 74
BYU has sold out all three of its home games this season against Southern Illinois, Kansas State and Arizona. The Southern Illinois and Kansas State games didn't sellout until a few hours before kickoff. The Arizona game sold out a few days before kickoff.
Lavell Edwards Stadium is the biggest venue in the Big 12. BYU has exceeded capacity over the last two home games this season. The BYU-Arizona game was the most attended game at BYU since BYU-TCU in 2009.
Southern Illinois attendance: 63,712
Kansas State attendance: 64,201
Arizona attendance: 64,420