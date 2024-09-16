A Couple Thousand Tickets Remain for BYU's Big 12 Opener Against No. 13 Kansas State
BYU wrapped up it non-conference slate on Saturday night with a road win at Wyoming. The Cougars are 3-0 as they prepare to kickoff Big 12 play with a home game against no. 13 Kansas State. Kansas State is coming off a dominant win over a ranked Arizona team.
BYU-Kansas State will be a night game at Lavell Edwards Stadium. The game will kickoff at 8:30 PM Mountain Time and it's safe to expect an electric atmosphere inside Lavell Edwards Stadium. As of Sunday evening, 2,815 tickets were still available for sale on the BYU tickets website. This game is trending towards a sellout.
For reference, 2,300 tickets were still available on the Sunday before the BYU-Southern Illinois game. That game ended up selling out.
Most of the available tickets are in the north endzone:
Tickets Available
West: 102
North: 2,054
East: 227
South: 432
BYU Whiteout Uniforms
This game will be a whiteout for both the players and the fans as BYU pays tribute to the 1996 team that went 14-1 and beat Kansas State in the Cotton Bowl. That was the last time BYU and Kansas State played each other.
In July, BYU football unveiled a 1996 throwback uniform that they will wear against Kansas State in the Big 12 opener. The all white throwback uniform was actually an alternate uniform that BYU only wore once during the 1996 campaign. The special edition uniform is part of the celebration of 100 seasons of BYU football.
BYU-Kansas State will be the first time the Cougars have kicked off Big 12 play at home.